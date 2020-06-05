Like many parents, Hilaria Baldwin is talking to her kids about the current social climate within the US surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement. In a series of videos that the Mom Brain co-host shared, you can see her and her sweet daughter Carmen Baldwin, six, discussing what it means to be different and how that’s okay. We hear little Carmen proclaim, “Some people have things in common and some people like blue and some people like turquoise. They’re all different. Some reds are cherries, some reds are different, they’re cinnamon. Everything is different. Nothing is the same. Even identical twins are really different.” When Hilaria asks her daughter what she thinks when she sees someone that is of a different skin color, Carmen joyfully responds, “I want to be their friend. I want to be everybody’s friend.”