Hilaria Baldwin opens up about heart-to-heart ‘small talks’ she’s having with her daughter on diversity

The mamá-of-four shares video of a recent conversation she had with her six-year-old daughter Carmen

Like many parents,  Hilaria Baldwin  is talking to her kids about the current social climate within the US surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement. In a series of videos that the Mom Brain co-host shared, you can see her and her sweet daughter Carmen Baldwin, six, discussing what it means to be different and how that’s okay. We hear little Carmen proclaim, “Some people have things in common and some people like blue and some people like turquoise. They’re all different. Some reds are cherries, some reds are different, they’re cinnamon. Everything is different. Nothing is the same. Even identical twins are really different.” When Hilaria asks her daughter what she thinks when she sees someone that is of a different skin color, Carmen joyfully responds, “I want to be their friend. I want to be everybody’s friend.”

