Becky G and Sebastian Lletget are celebrating four years of love! The Sin Pijama singer and the L.A. Galaxy star celebrated their anniversary in the sweetest way ever. The singer took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her and her love slow dancing in their living room. “4 years later it’s still just me & you Candle lit dinner in our home slow dancing by ourselves,” she wrote over the video. “With where the world is today it really reminds you what’s most important in life. It inspires you to hold on a little bit tighter and never take a moment for granted.”

©@theylovedayboy Becky G and Sebastian Lletget celebrated their four year anniversary

Becky, 23, also took to her feed to show her leading man some love. “Hard to put into words what this means to me,” she wrote next to a black and white carousel of photos. “Cheers to the adventures we’ve had and to the ones we have yet to experience. 4 years.”

Sebastian, 27, took to his social media to share his sentiments about their milestone occasion. “4 years side by side. ♥️.” Seb brought the romance, as he shared a picture of him planting a kiss on his girlfriend’s cheek while they stood in front of an amazing sunset.