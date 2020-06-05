becky g, sebastian lletget

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget bring the romance during anniversary celebration

The pair celebrated four years of love

 Becky G  and  Sebastian Lletget  are celebrating four years of love! The Sin Pijama singer and the L.A. Galaxy star celebrated their anniversary in the sweetest way ever. The singer took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her and her love slow dancing in their living room. “4 years later it’s still just me & you Candle lit dinner in our home slow dancing by ourselves,” she wrote over the video. “With where the world is today it really reminds you what’s most important in life. It inspires you to hold on a little bit tighter and never take a moment for granted.”

becky g and boyfriend©@theylovedayboy
Becky G and Sebastian Lletget celebrated their four year anniversary

Becky, 23, also took to her feed to show her leading man some love. “Hard to put into words what this means to me,” she wrote next to a black and white carousel of photos. “Cheers to the adventures we’ve had and to the ones we have yet to experience. 4 years.”

Sebastian, 27, took to his social media to share his sentiments about their milestone occasion. “4 years side by side. ♥️.” Seb brought the romance, as he shared a picture of him planting a kiss on his girlfriend’s cheek while they stood in front of an amazing sunset.

becky g, sebastian lletget©@iambeckyg
The pair marked four years together

Becky and Sebastian’s romance started after they were introduced by mutual friends. In 2019, the Green Light Go singer opened up about their “immediate chemistry” and the secret to their love. “My relationship with Sebastian is something very beautiful because besides being my boyfriend, he is also my best friend,” she told HOLA! USA during her shoot for the magazine‘s September issue.

“There‘s nothing I can’t talk to him about,” she gushed. ”And I think to have that support from your partner is very important. He has helped me to be more independent. I think that as a woman in this industry, it’s very important to have a partner that supports you.”

