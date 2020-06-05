Talk about an epic throwback! Similar to the time we came across the vintage photo of Selena Quintanilla and Luis Miguel, we’ve now stumbled into another picture from the archives. This time, it’s none other than Shakira and Ricky Martin . Nearly 30 years ago, the Colombian singer and the Puerto Rican artist met for the first time at 1993’s music festival, Festival Viña del Mar in Chile. Shakira was only 16 years old at the time, while Ricky was 21.

In the vintage snap, both artists appeared with long, curly tresses and bright smiles. Nineties fashion was in full swing as Shakira rocked a button-up dark floral dress worn under a leather jacket. On the other hand, Ricky donned a tan and white suit and a classic black t-shirt. You may recall, his long hair was part of his personality during the ‘90s.

©@relatosdelgenero Ricky and Shakira each performed at 1993’s Festival Viña del Mar in Chile

Both rising stars took to the stage that day with what seemed like the beginning of their respective promising careers. The Hips Don’t Lie singer switched up her look to a gothic-y, all-black ensemble and she sang the song Eres. Her performance was in the early years of her career right before she unleashed her rocker days in which we all grew to love her.