Talk about an epic throwback! Similar to the time we came across the vintage photo of Selena Quintanilla and Luis Miguel, we’ve now stumbled into another picture from the archives. This time, it’s none other than Shakira and Ricky Martin . Nearly 30 years ago, the Colombian singer and the Puerto Rican artist met for the first time at 1993’s music festival, Festival Viña del Mar in Chile. Shakira was only 16 years old at the time, while Ricky was 21.
In the vintage snap, both artists appeared with long, curly tresses and bright smiles. Nineties fashion was in full swing as Shakira rocked a button-up dark floral dress worn under a leather jacket. On the other hand, Ricky donned a tan and white suit and a classic black t-shirt. You may recall, his long hair was part of his personality during the ‘90s.
Both rising stars took to the stage that day with what seemed like the beginning of their respective promising careers. The Hips Don’t Lie singer switched up her look to a gothic-y, all-black ensemble and she sang the song Eres. Her performance was in the early years of her career right before she unleashed her rocker days in which we all grew to love her.
First came the 1995 album Pies Descalzos followed 1998’s Donde Estan Los Ladrones, and her crossover album Servicio de Lavandería (Laundry Service) arrived in 2001. As for Ricky Martin, his name was already circulating within the entertainment business.
The Menudo alum performed Fuego Contra Fuego and a few other hits from his first album titled Ricky Martin. It wasn‘t until 1999 when he released his all-time hit, Livin’ La Vida Loca, that he fully conquered the world, and the rest is history!
As we all know, both Latin artists went on to become highly successful at an international level, and each is synonymous with Latin music. They both have formed beautiful families and have succeeded way beyond belief [insert happy tears].