Kourtney Kardashian knows that the work starts at home. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about her responsibility to teach her three children about white privilege and racism. Following the recent death of George Floyd – an unarmed black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis – the topic of racial injustices in the United States towards Black people have sparked tough conversations as well as protests. In a post on her social media, the mother of Mason, ten, Penelope, seven and five-year-old Reign shared how she is educating her children. “As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe,” she wrote.

©@kourtneykardash Kourtney Kardashian talked teaching her children about white privilege and racism

“The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable. I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year. I encourage other mothers to join me in using this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything.”

Kourtney shared that she offers a judgement free zone and gives her children the space to educate her. The Poosh founder added that when she doesn’t have the answers she and her kids do the research together. In addition, the reality TV star shared that it’s not only important that she does the work for her children, but so that she can be a better “auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person.”