Humanitarian campaigner and Hollywood star Angelina Jolie turned 45 on June 5 and spent the day at home with her six kids: Maddox , 18, Pax, 16, Zahara , 15, Shiloh , 14, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. She also had a toast Zoom call with friends and colleague and gifted a present to the Black Lives Matter movement in honor of her big day. The Oscar winner announced that she donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Since George Lloyd was killed in Minnesota, sparking worldwide protests against police brutality, Angelina has been having important conversations about race with her children as they spend lockdown in Los Angeles.

©GettyImages Angelina has been having important conversations about race with her six children in the light of George Floyd’s death

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight , she said: “Rights don’t belong to any one group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified. I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society,” Angelina stated. “I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform.”

Angelina’s not the only one to donate to the NAACP, Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also gave the organization $200,000 recently and declared on Instagram that they are educating their kids about racism: “We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.”

©GettyImages Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have also donated to the NAACP and are educating their children about race issues

They continued: “We are committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously. It’s the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn’t rolling.”