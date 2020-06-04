Salma Hayek urges Latinos to support African-American community and to vote in powerful new video

The actress shared the clip via social media

 Salma Hayek  is urging Latinos to support the African-American community. In a powerful new video posted to her Instagram account, the Mexican-American actress asks the Latinx community to stand in solidarity with the Black community in wake of the protests following George Floyd’s tragic death.

“This is a call to my Latin American community to support the African-American community,” she begins. “For generations, secret agendas external to our communities have kept us apart. Now is the time to come together.” The star also declared – in light of the November 2020 elections – “Let’s vote together.”

Next to the clip, the Frida star captioned: “I am starting the hashtag #unitedjuntos so that the Latino community can show our support towards the African-American community.”

