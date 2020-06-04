Ricky Martin may be the coolest dad, but he still lives through the ins and outs of everyday quarantine life. Most recently, the father-of-four had a hilarious encounter with his two eldest sons, 11-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo. The 48-year-old star was about to start a live video to promote his new album Pausa Play when all of a sudden his son Matteo jumps into the scene yelling,”ahhh,” followed by his brother Valentino. Ricky’s husband, Jwan Yosef, also appears running after the boys and ends up joining in on the fun before they all leave the room.

The Puerto Rican artist couldn’t help bursting into a laugh after saying, “You guys are crazy.” Good times! Ricky and Jwan are also proud fathers to their precious daughter, 15-month old Lucia, and adorable baby boy Renn. The family-of-six been quarantining at their home in Los Angeles, meaning like most families with young children, it’s probably been a lot of chaos.

©@ricky_martin Valentino and Matteo made a surprise cameo during their dad’s live video

In a recent post on social media, the Falta Amor singer opened up to his fans about his days of anguish during quarantine. “The first two weeks were incredibly overwhelming for me. I felt paralyzed, the grief was intense,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. “I was going through all the phases: denial, anger, sadness, acceptance and then I returned to denial in an hour. Things were going to be different and there was nothing I could do to avoid it. How arrogant of me,” the singer added.

©GettyImages

He continued, “My terrible and exhausting need to act calm in stressful moments in front of my family so that they were not alarmed (especially the children) did not help either,” he pointed.