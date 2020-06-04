Jennifer Lopez shared a personal note with the world. The 50-year-old entertainer took to her social media to share her Prayer of the Day. On her stories, the World of Dance judge shared the note written in white letters on top of a black background. “Dear God and all the angels, bless us today as you do every day! Make our stay here on earth a little bit easier as you bring change upon this earth as you change the patterns of the oppressed and the people in power, we ask you now that you cover us with your light and your unconditional [red heart emoji].”

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez shared her Prayer of the Day with the world

“You, my God are my father and I am here to serve you and make you proud! At this time I am asking for peace and understanding in my heart and protection for everyone, brothers and sisters on the front lines of the radical changes that must be made for the injustices of the world end!”

She continued: “That we no longer will we be discriminated against for our race, creed or gender but instead for seen as human beings made in your perfect image. May the human race be the only race that exists after today. Amen.” Jennifer’s prayer comes after she made a powerful statement – following the murder of an unarmed Black man George Floyd in Minneapolis – during an arrest.

Next to a video of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. delivering his I Have a Dream speech, the Let’s Get Loud singer stood in solidarity with the Black community. “How can anyone say they love this country and not do something when they see lives cut short because of the color of their skin,” she wrote in part.