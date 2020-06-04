Lili Reinhart and Cara Delevingne two forces of nature within their respective fields. Lili has shown her killer acting skills on shows like Riverdale opposite Kelly Ripa ’s hubby Mark Consuelos and movies like Hustlers opposite superstar Latinas Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B . Cara has rocked runaway after runaway, serving the fiercest of looks for the world’s top designers. Another thing they have in common? They are their true selves and aren’t afraid to show it. Both leading ladies opened up for Pride Month about who they both love and how they are proud of it.

©GettyImages Cara Delevingne admits that she will always identify as a ‘pansexual’

Cara reveals in an interview with Variety that she will always be a “pansexual.” She shared, “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.” She did admit that she wasn’t always so sure of herself due to her upbringing and struggled quite a bit coming to terms with who she really was. “I think that came from the fact that I just didn’t want to admit who I was. I didn’t want to upset my family. I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don’t accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it’s like you’re not there, almost,” she expressed.