Lili Reinhart and Cara Delevingne two forces of nature within their respective fields. Lili has shown her killer acting skills on shows like Riverdale opposite Kelly Ripa ’s hubby Mark Consuelos and movies like Hustlers opposite superstar Latinas Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B . Cara has rocked runaway after runaway, serving the fiercest of looks for the world’s top designers. Another thing they have in common? They are their true selves and aren’t afraid to show it. Both leading ladies opened up for Pride Month about who they both love and how they are proud of it.
Cara reveals in an interview with Variety that she will always be a “pansexual.” She shared, “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.” She did admit that she wasn’t always so sure of herself due to her upbringing and struggled quite a bit coming to terms with who she really was. “I think that came from the fact that I just didn’t want to admit who I was. I didn’t want to upset my family. I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don’t accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it’s like you’re not there, almost,” she expressed.
Lili, who had previously dated Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, also publicly admitted that she is a “proud bisexual” woman in a post she shared on Instagram. The post, which was shared to her Stories section, was a flyer of LGBTQ+ supporters hosting a protest in West Hollywood for the Black Lives Matter movement. Under the flyer, she shared, “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And will be joining this protest today. Come join.”