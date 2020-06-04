Stephanie Beatriz has a call to action to celebrities in Hollywood who play law enforcement. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress has taken to her social media to call to actors and actresses across Hollywood who have played cops to donate money to the National Bail Fund Network in support of people across the United States who take the streets in protests the death of an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis, George Floyd. Stephanie, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz on the series donated $11,000 to the organization.

©@stephaniebeatriz Stephanie Beatriz is calling on actors who play cops to donate to the National Bail Fund Network

“I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv,” she wrote on Twitter. “If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residual from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way). Under the caption, the 39-year-old actress shared a screenshot of her donation receipt.

Stephanie was inspired by actor Griffin Newman who made the same contribution. “I’m an out-of-work actors who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago,” he wrote. “If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math.”