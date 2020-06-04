Eva Mendes is not only a wonderful mother, actress and wife, but she is also a force for change. The Hitch actress took to social media to talk about the social advocacy organizations that she has donated to in order to help and further promote the Black Lives Matter movement. One in particular she has been working “nearly ten years” and can speak to the fact that they do “profound” work for the community and the nation. “There are so many great organizations that need and deserve donations,” began the fashion designer in her post, which she shared with a video highlighting the work that Equal Justice Initiative.

©GettyImages Eva revealed some of the organizations she has donated to in an effort to push social reform forward

She continued, “Some of which I recently donated to (@blklivesmatter and @colorofchange) but having worked with @eji_org for nearly ten years I can say from experience, that the work they do is profound and run by real leaders in the fight for racial justice. As usual, I will try to read comments so please let me know what organizations you feel need more support at this time. ❤️ #LynchingMemorial.” Eva, like many celebrities, has been finding ways to give back to the movement that is seeking to push for social reform for the African American community. As protests have spread across the US, people from all walks of life have been finding ways of helping those on the frontlines fighting and speaking out. One which way has been through donations to social advocacy groups.