Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic brand is suffering an unfortunate future after CEO Christoph Honnefelder exited the company after joining in January. The news comes to no surprise after Forbes announced that Kylie was no longer a billionaire. According to beauty company Coty, the new role will be replaced by Simona Cattaneo who will oversee the operations for Kylie Cosmetics. The 22-year-old beauty entrepreneur was very vocal about her response to the backlash received by the media company and commented, “I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have.”

©@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner is dethroned from her billionaire status

The eye-opening long-form piece detailed reasons of why Kylie’s empire was not worth the amount of money she has previously alleged. This news came to a surprise for the beauty maven, who was previously named as the youngest billionaire by Forbes’ Billionaires The Richest People in the World feature. Christopher announced the shocking departure before taking in the role and mentioned it was due to “personal reasons”. “She assumes these responsibilities from Christoph Honnefelder, who announced to the senior team internally a number of weeks ago that he would not be assuming the role of CEO of Kylie Beauty for personal reasons. Under Simona‘s leadership we are excited by the opportunities for the Kylie Beauty business, as indicated by the very successful recent launch of Kylie Skin in Europe,” shared Coty in a statement.