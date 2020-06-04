Jessica Alba is having the tough conversations about racism with her children. The L.A.’s Finest star opened up about how she and husband Cash Warren are having honest conversations about racism and discrimination after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, that has sparked protests around the globe. “When I see all of the hateful, racist activity that has been happening, you realize what really matters,” she told People magazine. “Honor and Haven are online more than ever, so they’re exposed to this, and my kids are Black and Mexican so there’s a connection to what’s happening.”

©@jessicaalba Jessica Alba opens up about having tough conversations with her family about racism

Jessica and Cash are parents of Honor, 12, Haven, eight, and two-year-old Hayes. The Honest Beauty founder noted that she believes the change will come with her children’s generation, that’s why it is important to educated them now. “It’s not happening anytime soon and it’s so devastating,” she said. “It’s a systemic racism that’s in the veins of our criminal-justice system. It’s just set up to oppress black and brown and ‘other’ people.”

The Dark Angel star also shared that since the start of her career, she has been trying to create a space for minorities in entertainment. “From day one, I wanted to prove that in Hollywood you can be a Mexican girl and you can be the girl next door,” she said. “I always found against stigmas and stereotypes.”