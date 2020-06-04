Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots is still fighting despite being told to say final goodbye. The fitness instructor continues to give updates about her husband’s health. On Wednesday, alongside a photo of the Broadway star embracing their 11-month-old son Elvis, she stated: “I’ve been told a couple of times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle.” Despite the heart wrenching news, she will not give up. “Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes.”

The 41-year-old actor continues to fight for his life from complications that have arisen from coronavirus. He has had his leg amputated and many setbacks on his road to recovery. “He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!”

©@amandakloots Nick Cordero continues to fight for his life

Chef José Andrés , who has been a leading charge during this pandemic with his World Central Kitchen, had a detailed phone call with Spain’s King Felipe on Monday. The monarch and the Spanish chef spoke about the 4,500 volunteers, 200 chefs and 15 kitchens that have come together to feed the country’s most vulnerable. The D.C.-based chef explained the benefits of community kitchens, something that was launched in the US. At the beginning of COVID-19, he launched America’s Food Fund with Leonardo DiCaprio and Lorene Powell Jobs and Apple where they all pledged $12 million to kickstart the GoFundMe campaign.

After months of people everywhere showing their thanks for frontline workers by applauding them nightly, now, those healthcare workers are sending praise back. Katie Couric shared a video of hospital employees cheering as Black Lives Matter protesters walked by in NYC.