On Tuesday, June 2, thousands of people across the nation took to social media to share an all-black image in honor of Blackout Tuesday. The social media movement was used to put a “pause” and support the Black community following the tragic death of George Floyd, 46. Many celebrities participated, including Zoe Saldana , who shared a heartfelt message under her solidarity square. “I stand with my heart filled with love because that’s what my people have given me from the first moment I took a breath,” she wrote.

The actress continued, “I rise like the Phoenix out of the ashes because that is what my people have taught me. You may sit on my neck to silent my voice and yet I will always sing the song of peace because that is what my people tell me to do every day.”

©GettyImages Zoe wrote a solidarity message in honor of Blackout Tuesday saying she is proud of her sons being Black

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress, whose mother is Puerto Rican and father was Dominican, has always been proud of her Afro-Latina roots and the heritage passed down to her children, twins Bowie Ezio and Cy Aridio, five, and her youngest, Zen, three.