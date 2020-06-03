The late George Floyd ’s daughter, Gianna, has turned into a symbol of peace and hope in a time of clear uncertainty. The six-year-old was recently recorded on video sharing words that have provided comfort to many fighting racial and social injustice throughout the US (protests have been organized across the US in an effort to usher in social change). Gianna’s video, which showed her on the shoulders of a friend of her late father, was so impactful that it quickly became a viral hit and received shares across all social media platforms. In the video, you can hear her chant “Daddy changed the world!”

©@skrptz George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna, shared a message of hope with the world

Gianna’s hopeful declaration moved the hearts of many who were with her, causing many to tear up. The man that is accompanying Gianna in the video is a close friend of her father’s and NBA champion Stephen Jackson. In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Stephen sends a bittersweet message to his friend, “Don’t worry, my brother! I am with Gigi, please know this.” Gianna’s mother Roxie Washington assures many that her daughter has been the real victim of the crime of her father’s death by the Minneapolis Police Department. “At the end of the day, they will be able to go home and be with their families. Gianna no longer has a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate... We will never walk her down the aisle. If she has a problem and needs her dad, she no longer has him,” Roxie expressed.