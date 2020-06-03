The social activist who marched for over three hours said she is against the riots but she understands why some African-Americans do it, “I am not in favor of looting.” Though violence is not her language Amara admits that constant bullying and hate can lead to acts of unnecessary violence. During the Miami protest, Amara held a sign that read “By any means necessary,” that reveals one of the most famous speeches by Malcolm X. But many of her followers were not convinced with Amara’s activism calling her a clout chaser and fake Dominican. “I am Dominican but first I am black,” added the singer on her social media, further explaining why she considers herself black even though she was born in the US. Despite the fans’ bashing and strong critics, Amara stays transparent with her Latinx roots and ideals.

©@amaralanegraaln Amara La Negra makes a stand against all forms of racism

In a society where black people continue to be questioned about their education, class and background, Amara admits that she continues to receive prejudice against her race where people call her “the black one”, “the Haitian one” and “for a black person, you are pretty.” During her two-hour live discussion on social media, the Dominican star shared the importance of educating people about white privilege, discrimination and concepts to understand the racial biases within black communities. No matter what, Amara will continue to represent her Latinidad as she has been doing since 17-years-old and to raise her voice where injustice prevails, “United We are Stronger!”