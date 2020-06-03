Amara La Negra has had enough with racism. In a recent video, the Dominican singer conveyed her thoughts, feelings and the social paradigms about the systemic racism in the US. Not only has Amara experienced colorism from a young age but she also has struggled with her career advancement due to the melanin of her skin. In the wake of George Floyd’s death many celebrities, including Amara have marched out in the streets to express the racial tyranny that exists in their communities. From virtual protests to violent acts, many citizens and the black community continue to fight against discrimination. The Latina singer who is currently in Miami finally opened up with her fans about why racism is still an issue globally and is not exclusive to the US.
The social activist who marched for over three hours said she is against the riots but she understands why some African-Americans do it, “I am not in favor of looting.” Though violence is not her language Amara admits that constant bullying and hate can lead to acts of unnecessary violence. During the Miami protest, Amara held a sign that read “By any means necessary,” that reveals one of the most famous speeches by Malcolm X. But many of her followers were not convinced with Amara’s activism calling her a clout chaser and fake Dominican. “I am Dominican but first I am black,” added the singer on her social media, further explaining why she considers herself black even though she was born in the US. Despite the fans’ bashing and strong critics, Amara stays transparent with her Latinx roots and ideals.
In a society where black people continue to be questioned about their education, class and background, Amara admits that she continues to receive prejudice against her race where people call her “the black one”, “the Haitian one” and “for a black person, you are pretty.” During her two-hour live discussion on social media, the Dominican star shared the importance of educating people about white privilege, discrimination and concepts to understand the racial biases within black communities. No matter what, Amara will continue to represent her Latinidad as she has been doing since 17-years-old and to raise her voice where injustice prevails, “United We are Stronger!”