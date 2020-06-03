After seeking treatment at a treatment facility, Lele Pons decided to open up about her childhood experience growing up with mental illness. Lele wanted to give a voice to people who are currently struggling with this and need help, just like her. In an interview with Un Nuevo Dia, Eleonora Pons Maronese, better known as Lele Pons, spoke of her decision to reveal her struggles through the docu-series The Secret Life of Lele Pons. In the series, she tells of her multiple disorders, in addition to other family issues that have impacted her life.

©GettyImages In her YouTube docu-series, Lele has opens up like never before

“We started filming this (the series) two years ago, and there came a point where I couldn’t keep this anymore. I told my team and my friends, and they took it very well, and then I had treatment for a month. I met many patients who were fans and they said to me: ‘Why have you never talked about this? You can help many people …, ’” said Lele in her interview. “That was very important to me so I decided to do this…and show my fans that we are not alone.”

©@lelepons The singer has worked with a team of experts

Since she was a child, the 23-year-old influencer has battled with OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), Tourette‘s Syndrome, ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and depression. Things became so complicated that Lele couldn’t do things like other children her age, so she decided to seek help from her parents and professionals.