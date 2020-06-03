Aside from taking a stand for her rights and voicing her concerns, the actress expressed how cops and officers are blocking the borders in the bridges to let people leave and march peacefully. “Stand together with the community, with society to stop the governmental oppression, period. We need you,” she continued. Keke and the protesters begged for unity and continued touting the soldiers, “March beside us and show us that you are here with us.” In other cities, like Coral Gables and New Jersey, many cops joined the protest by kneeling in prayer and marching alongside the citizens. But other cities have not sympathized with the movement and have opened fire to protesters with rubber bullets and tear gas.

©@keke Keke Palmer asked the members of National Guard to “March with us”

The 26-year-old’s act of solidarity sends a heavier message to everyone fighting the current systemic racism of US. Her plea during the protest seeks to unite the upper-echelons with the masses and bring attention to mainstream media of acts of civility and alliance. One of the soldiers offered to kneel with her but for Keke it was not enough. The Single Out host shared her feelings on a social media post about racism, “is what the country was built on: Slavery, systematic oppression, then voter oppression, female oppression, poor education system so you’re intentionally uninformed, financial oppression. Though Keke wants the revolution to be televised she understands when is enough, “Human beings can only take so much.”