Our nation is undergoing crucial times in which now more than ever, it’s important to show support while educating ourselves on how we can be of help to the Black community. Many celebrities are using their voices and platforms to spread messages and continue the conversations surrounding our peers. In light of the situation, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram account to share some recommendations on what to read, watch, and listen to for her fans to further educate themselves and have a better understanding of what is happening.

JLo and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez were only a couple of the many celebrities who participated in Blackout Tuesday on June 2nd to stand in solidarity with the Black community. The mom-of-two has been part of the artists who have joined the Black Lives Matter movement following the tragic death of George Floyd, 46. On Wednesday, the 50-year-old star continued her strive for change by sharing some resources and suggestions for her fans to follow after noting a black screen was not “the full extent of my support and solidarity.”

“If you’re not sure how to respond, listen,” she wrote. “If you’re not sure what to read, research,” she continued. “If you’re not sure what to do, donate.”