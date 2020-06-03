Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are joining protesters in the fight against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, 46. The couple, who has been quarantining together in Los Angeles, stepped out Tuesday morning to listen to protesters at the Save Venice March. The 47-year-old held up a sign for “Save First Baptist Church of Venice” and another that read “Black Lives Matter.” Ben and Ana, 32, join other celebs, including Camila Cabello , Shawn Mendes and Halsey , who have been taking to the streets to protest throughout multiple cities in the country.

A friend of the Deep Water actor told People, “Ben wants to continue to be a model for his children. They talk about these important issues.” Ben shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, eight with ex-wife Jennifer Garner .

©GettyImages Ben and Ana stepped out on Tuesday to join protesters in Venice, California

An activist for Save Venice, Sarah Mahir spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the moment she caught sight of the actors. “I literally got done speaking to the crowd and really let them know where we can stand as a community and where we can make a change together, and I turned around and Ben Affleck was standing there,” she said.