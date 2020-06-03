Roberta Battaglia is a 10-year-old girl with big dreams and a loud voice, who impressed the audience of America’s Got Talent during the second episode’s audition. The Toronto-based young singer stirred the judges, including Sofia Vergara with her performance of Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper . But Roberta had to muster up some courage to start singing as she seemed really nervous going up on the stage. The young Canadian admits she got her talent from her dad who works as an engineer at a local radio station. “She gets her talent 100% from dad, I just work for one of the airlines. I can’t sing,“ mentioned Roberta’s mom on the show.

©YouTube Roberta Battaglia impressed all four judges in America’s Got Talent

The 10-year-old girl confessed it has always been a dream of her to be in AGT, “When I was little I would just watch it, “Oh my Gosh mom I wanna be there one day!” and here I am now.” Roberta’s mom is not only a big supporter of her daughter’s dream but understands criticism is necessary to push harder in the music industry. “I might only be 10 years old, but I have big dreams,” Roberta added.

As she stepped nervously into the stage the judges were really surprised to realize she was only 10 years old. But if she wins the one million dollars, Roberta would be content to get her dog Happy “a girlfriend” quipped the young singer.