Roberta Battaglia is a 10-year-old girl with big dreams and a loud voice, who impressed the audience of America’s Got Talent during the second episode’s audition. The Toronto-based young singer stirred the judges, including Sofia Vergara with her performance of Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper . But Roberta had to muster up some courage to start singing as she seemed really nervous going up on the stage. The young Canadian admits she got her talent from her dad who works as an engineer at a local radio station. “She gets her talent 100% from dad, I just work for one of the airlines. I can’t sing,“ mentioned Roberta’s mom on the show.
The 10-year-old girl confessed it has always been a dream of her to be in AGT, “When I was little I would just watch it, “Oh my Gosh mom I wanna be there one day!” and here I am now.” Roberta’s mom is not only a big supporter of her daughter’s dream but understands criticism is necessary to push harder in the music industry. “I might only be 10 years old, but I have big dreams,” Roberta added.
As she stepped nervously into the stage the judges were really surprised to realize she was only 10 years old. But if she wins the one million dollars, Roberta would be content to get her dog Happy “a girlfriend” quipped the young singer.
“Just close your eyes and listen to her,” said Simon Cowell to Sofia Vergara while Roberta began performing. After her marvelous solo, the four judges praised her as Roberta burst into tears. “Your talent is unbelievable, your age is unbelievable, this moment is unbelievable,” commented Howie Mandel. Though Roberta has a natural skill most people lack, she confessed she gets bullied. “You win bullies by being happy and successful,” shared Simon. “And you know what? Let’s see who is going to bully you after this!” Sofia added as she slammed down the Golden Buzzer and then raised to the stage to hug Roberta. A dream come true indeed and we hope this girl’s dream continues to connect audiences worldwide.