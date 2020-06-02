The city of Los Angeles is keeping Kobe and Gianna Bryant ’s legacy alive during some of the most trying times. Vanessa Bryant took to her Instagram stories to share a host of photos of murals of her late husband and daughter that were spared during citywide protests. The 38-year-old wife of the Lakers legend shared a video of a local news clip where the reporter explained how supporters kept a mural of Kobe and Gianna from catching fire.

©@vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant thanks residents of Los Angeles for saving Kobe and Gianna murals during protest

In addition to the clip, Vanessa shared a host of photos of more murals across the city that were spared during the demonstrations. V shared a photo from a Kobe Bryant mural account that had the caption “They know Kobe is off limits.” In the photo, a picture of the late basketball star sat in the middle boards that read “Support Black Business.”

Kobe, who was 41, and Gigi, who was 13, passed away on January 26 after a fatal helicopter crash. Over the weekend, Vanessa took to her social media with a powerful message in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minnesota police officer kept his knee on his neck during an arrest.