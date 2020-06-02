Spanish power couple Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem are an acting force to be reckoned with, and like their Spanish counterpart Enrique Iglesias , are a notoriously private celebrity couple. Both started their lengthy acting careers at a young age, Penélope and Javier first met when they were 16 and 21-years-old respectively, and have gone on to join the casts of some of the world’s most critically acclaimed films. Guarantor Loans published their Celebrity Power Couples list where they name the top 40 richest and most influential celeb couples in the world—from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to Kate Middleton and Prince William —and Penélope and Javier made the list! The Vanilla Sky actress and her Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales acting boo took the 28th spot with their combined net worth of $75 million.
Penélope got her official start into the acting world on the music video for the band name Mecano. Sometime later, she landed a role in the comedic Spanish film Jamón, Jamón, opposite Javier. This was just the beginning for the actress who would go on to land roles in movies like Blow opposite Johnny Depp , Vanilla Sky opposite ex-boyfriend Tom Cruise and Vicky Cristina Barcelona opposite her now-hubby (she also won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role). Through her 80+ film credits, several business ventures and endorsement deals with brands like L’Oreal, she has been able to amass an individual fortune of an estimated $55 million.
Javier, who is five years Penélope’s senior, landed his first acting credit in 1974 on the show El pícaro. From then on, he went to land roles in films like No Country for Old Men opposite Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin, Vicky Cristina Barcelona opposite his boo Penélope and the James Bond film Skyfall opposite Daniel Craig. Unlike Penélope, he has made much of his fortune through his film work and was built up an individual net worth of $20 million. Along with Javier and Penélope, fellow Spanish native Enrique Iglesias and his longtime love Anna Kournikova also made the list with their combined net worth. The list was lead by none other than Oprah Winfrey and her love Stedman Graham.