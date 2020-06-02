Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Money Moves

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem’s combined net worth will leave you awe-inspired

The acting couple have racked up a heft little amount over the years

BY

Spanish power couple  Penélope Cruz  and  Javier Bardem  are an acting force to be reckoned with, and like their Spanish counterpart  Enrique Iglesias , are a notoriously private celebrity couple. Both started their lengthy acting careers at a young age, Penélope and Javier first met when they were 16 and 21-years-old respectively, and have gone on to join the casts of some of the world’s most critically acclaimed films. Guarantor Loans published their  Celebrity Power Couples  list where they name the top 40 richest and most influential celeb couples in the world—from  Jennifer Lopez  and  Alex Rodriguez  to  Kate Middleton  and  Prince William —and Penélope and Javier made the list! The Vanilla Sky actress and her Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales acting boo took the 28th spot with their combined net worth of $75 million.

RELATED:

JLo and A-Rod, Beyoncé and Jay-Z and more: the net worth of the 10 richest celebrity power couples

 
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem©GettyImages
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem met on the comedic Spanish film ‘Jamón, Jamón’ when she was 16 and he was 21

Penélope got her official start into the acting world on the music video for the band name Mecano. Sometime later, she landed a role in the comedic Spanish film Jamón, Jamón, opposite Javier. This was just the beginning for the actress who would go on to land roles in movies like Blow opposite  Johnny Depp , Vanilla Sky opposite ex-boyfriend  Tom Cruise  and Vicky Cristina Barcelona opposite her now-hubby (she also won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role). Through her 80+ film credits, several business ventures and endorsement deals with brands like L’Oreal, she has been able to amass an individual fortune of an estimated $55 million.

RELATED:

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s combined net worth is seriously impressive

 
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem©GettyImages
Sparks first flew for the couple when the reunited in 2007, and they reportedly held a secret wedding in 2010

Javier, who is five years Penélope’s senior, landed his first acting credit in 1974 on the show El pícaro. From then on, he went to land roles in films like No Country for Old Men opposite Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin, Vicky Cristina Barcelona opposite his boo Penélope and the James Bond film Skyfall opposite Daniel Craig. Unlike Penélope, he has made much of his fortune through his film work and was built up an individual net worth of $20 million. Along with Javier and Penélope, fellow Spanish native Enrique Iglesias and his longtime love  Anna Kournikova  also made the list with their combined net worth. The list was lead by none other than  Oprah Winfrey  and her love Stedman Graham.

Sign up to HOLA! USA’s newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals and the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read More