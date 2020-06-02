Spanish power couple Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem are an acting force to be reckoned with, and like their Spanish counterpart Enrique Iglesias , are a notoriously private celebrity couple. Both started their lengthy acting careers at a young age, Penélope and Javier first met when they were 16 and 21-years-old respectively, and have gone on to join the casts of some of the world’s most critically acclaimed films. Guarantor Loans published their Celebrity Power Couples list where they name the top 40 richest and most influential celeb couples in the world—from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to Kate Middleton and Prince William —and Penélope and Javier made the list! The Vanilla Sky actress and her Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales acting boo took the 28th spot with their combined net worth of $75 million.

©GettyImages Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem met on the comedic Spanish film ‘Jamón, Jamón’ when she was 16 and he was 21

Penélope got her official start into the acting world on the music video for the band name Mecano. Sometime later, she landed a role in the comedic Spanish film Jamón, Jamón, opposite Javier. This was just the beginning for the actress who would go on to land roles in movies like Blow opposite Johnny Depp , Vanilla Sky opposite ex-boyfriend Tom Cruise and Vicky Cristina Barcelona opposite her now-hubby (she also won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role). Through her 80+ film credits, several business ventures and endorsement deals with brands like L’Oreal, she has been able to amass an individual fortune of an estimated $55 million.