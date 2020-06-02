In the wake of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor’s tragic deaths, celebrities are using their social media platforms to stand in solidarity with the Black community. In honor of Blackout Tuesday, celebs took to their respective social media accounts to post an all-black image to show their support. Using the hashtags #blacktuesday and #blackout, Ricky Martin , Salma Hayek , Karol G , Sofia Vergara and Cardi B unified in the viral movement as did Daddy Yankee, Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato among many others.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Blackout, celebrities took to the streets in Los Angeles, New York and Miami to join protesters. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes stepped out in Miami, where they have been quarantining together, holding up signs and wearing face masks, meanwhile Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and Halsey showed up in L.A.

©@ricky_martin Ricky Martin, Salma Hayek and many more celebs participated in Blackout Tuesday

On her account, the singer also shared a carousel of photos and videos of her experience in the protests. “It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces,” she wrote. “But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly.”

©GettyImages Halsey shared a carousel of images from protests and a heartfelt message

She continued, “My father is a black man. My mother is an EMT. This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me.”