Ricky Martin, Salma Hayek and more celebs go on a social media blackout for an important reason

Celebrities are joining in solidarity with the black community

In the wake of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor’s tragic deaths, celebrities are using their social media platforms to stand in solidarity with the Black community. In honor of Blackout Tuesday, celebs took to their respective social media accounts to post an all-black image to show their support. Using the hashtags #blacktuesday and #blackout,  Ricky Martin ,  Salma Hayek ,  Karol G ,  Sofia Vergara  and  Cardi B  unified in the viral movement as did Daddy Yankee, Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato among many others.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Blackout, celebrities took to the streets in Los Angeles, New York and Miami to join protesters.  Camila Cabello  and  Shawn Mendes  stepped out in Miami, where they have been quarantining together, holding up signs and wearing face masks, meanwhile  Ariana Grande,  Timothée Chalamet and Halsey showed up in L.A.

Ricky Martin, Salma Hayek and many more celebs participated in Blackout Tuesday

On her account, the singer also shared a carousel of photos and videos of her experience in the protests. “It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces,” she wrote. “But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly.”

Halsey shared a carousel of images from protests and a heartfelt message

She continued, “My father is a black man. My mother is an EMT. This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me.”

Like the Be Kind singer, many have taken to sharing heartfelt messages. Next to a sweet throwback of himself and his father, Daddy Yankee wrote, “‘Black father, white mother the coolest colors...that’s why I see everyone as a brother.’ That’s how I said it in one of my songs because I’m proud of my roots, of being Latino and of my skin color.”

Daddy Yankee shared a sweet throwback picture with his father to make a statement

He continued, “Proud of my grandparents’ heritage given to my father, of which I share with my blood brothers, family members, friends and lots of people I respect. Among them, lots of African Americans whose work I value, and I’ve been blessed to work with. RESPECT! #blacklivesmatter.”

