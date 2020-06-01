"Like A Boss" Photo Call

Salma Hayek reminisces on her first time meeting Dolores Huerta and what she really thinks of her

Many entertainers joined the virtual celebration to engage in conversations about feminism and COVID-19

BY

 Salma Hayek  revealed a heartwarming message to legendary Dolores Huerta for her 90th birthday and admitted she was nervous when she met her in the 90s. “You don’t know how much I remember the day I met you. May God bless the day you came into our world to fight for us, to fight for justice, for equality, for dignity and may God let us keep the gift of you for another century,” shared Salma on her post. On Saturday, May 30, many entertainers and activists joined a virtual party to celebrate Dolores Huerta’s 90th birthday and raise money for the Dolores Huerta Foundation’s Covid-19 relief fund. “This weekend was the 90th birthday of our legendary civil rights activist who has been the angel for undocumented and Latin American workers in the United States !!!” added Salma.

Activists Hold International Women's Strike Rally In Los Angeles©GettyImages
Dolores Huerta has been fighting tirelessly for civil rights and social justice

Dolores, who had dedicated her life to fight for civil rights and pursuing social justice, continues her mission through her foundation. DHF seeks to provide direct services to California communities to relieve the impact of the pandemic in regions where politically dis-empowered, low-income, immigrant and farmworker groups are disproportionately impacted. The ¡Sí Se Puede! celebration featured musical guests such as Carlos Santana and his wife Cindy Blackman and other personalities where they raised the conversation about feminism, climate justice, coping with Covid-19 and more. Besides touching base on difficult topics about activism and current events, the celebration was also infused with music and humor.

Eva Longoria also joined the virtual party and revealed that Dolores told her to help her with farmworkers’ rights before she even became famous. “You should be involved in these things because you are a human being,” expressed Eva at the virtual party. Salma also confessed that for her, Dolores was a very charming and funny lady. In unprecedented times it’s important to maintain a humorous outlook on life and that’s why for her birthday, Dolores engaged with guests in game show style segments with a social justice twist. The legendary activist continues will continue her mission and bring light to the most impacted regions during the pandemic.

