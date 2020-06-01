Salma Hayek revealed a heartwarming message to legendary Dolores Huerta for her 90th birthday and admitted she was nervous when she met her in the 90s. “You don’t know how much I remember the day I met you. May God bless the day you came into our world to fight for us, to fight for justice, for equality, for dignity and may God let us keep the gift of you for another century,” shared Salma on her post. On Saturday, May 30, many entertainers and activists joined a virtual party to celebrate Dolores Huerta’s 90th birthday and raise money for the Dolores Huerta Foundation’s Covid-19 relief fund. “This weekend was the 90th birthday of our legendary civil rights activist who has been the angel for undocumented and Latin American workers in the United States !!!” added Salma.

©GettyImages Dolores Huerta has been fighting tirelessly for civil rights and social justice

Dolores, who had dedicated her life to fight for civil rights and pursuing social justice, continues her mission through her foundation. DHF seeks to provide direct services to California communities to relieve the impact of the pandemic in regions where politically dis-empowered, low-income, immigrant and farmworker groups are disproportionately impacted. The ¡Sí Se Puede! celebration featured musical guests such as Carlos Santana and his wife Cindy Blackman and other personalities where they raised the conversation about feminism, climate justice, coping with Covid-19 and more. Besides touching base on difficult topics about activism and current events, the celebration was also infused with music and humor.

