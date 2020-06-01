Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes joined protesters on Sunday following the tragic death of Minneapolis man, George Floyd. The couple went out to show their support in Miami, where they have been self-isolating with Camila’s family, after the city opened up again following an overnight curfew. Shawn, 21, was dressed in all-black while holding up a sign that read Black Lives Matter, meanwhile, his 23-year-old girlfriend walked ahead of him waving her own poster. The artists covered their faces with protective face masks to correlate with city rules on the pandemic.

Ahead of taking to the streets, the Señorita duo also took to their respective social media accounts to share an emotional message regarding the recent lives lost. “I’ve been trying to find the right words to say after I saw the video where George Floyd’s life is being taken from him with impunity... I am so sorry to George Floyd’s family and Ahmaud Arbery’s family, And Breonna Taylor’s family and to the countless other black families that have their children and parents being taken away from them.”

©@shawmilas_life Shawn and Camila joined protesters in Miami on Sunday

“I stand with you in outrage and I have called Minnesota Governor Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison , and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, their numbers and what to say is on the ACLU website, and I urge you to please call, please sign the petitions, and let’s stand together for justice,” she continued. ”We need a change, we can’t afford to be silent, and we can’t afford a society that’s indifferent to others pain. #BlackLivesMatter #WeCantBreathe.”