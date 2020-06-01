Daddy Yankee

Cue the awws!

Daddy Yankee shares a sweet photo of him and his father to deliver a heartfelt message to his fans

The Puerto Rican artist took to social media to voice his thoughts

As millions of people demand justice for George Floyd, celebrities are also using their platforms to voice their thoughts and opinions. Among them is  Daddy Yankee , who took to Instagram to share an old photograph of himself as a child sitting on his father’s lap. Next to the vintage snap, the reggaetonero wrote a heartfelt message addressing his roots and how proud he is to be Latino. “‘Black father, white mother the coolest colors...that’s why I see everyone as a brother.’ That’s how I said it in one of my songs because I’m proud of my roots, of being Latino and of my skin color.”

The award-winning artist continued, “Proud of my grandparents’ heritage given to my father, of which I share with my blood brothers, family members, friends and lots of people I respect. Among them, lots of African Americans whose work I value, and I’ve been blessed to work with. RESPECT! #blacklivesmatter”

Daddy Yankee posted this sweet snap of himself and his father

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter was praised by his millions of fans, who commented with an abundance of positive responses under his sweet picture. Some of them posted clapping emojis, while others put heart-shaped eye emojis, heart emojis and fire emojis too.

Other celebrities who expressed their thoughts and concerns were  Jennifer Lopez  who used the words of Martin Luther King Jr.,  Eva Longoria , who called for action to fight for justice and for the endless racial discrimination,  Demi Lovato ,  Salma Hayek ,  Zoe Saldana ,  Michelle  and Barack Obama,  Rita Wilson  and many, many others.

The Puerto Rican artist shared a heartfelt message about his roots

 Cardi B  also posted a pink graphic featuring artwork and a photograph of George Floyd. “Enough is enough! What will it take? A civil war? A new president? Violent riots? It’s tired! I’m tired!” She wrote. “The country is tired! You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE! And how America is really not the land of the free!”

