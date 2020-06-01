As millions of people demand justice for George Floyd, celebrities are also using their platforms to voice their thoughts and opinions. Among them is Daddy Yankee , who took to Instagram to share an old photograph of himself as a child sitting on his father’s lap. Next to the vintage snap, the reggaetonero wrote a heartfelt message addressing his roots and how proud he is to be Latino. “‘Black father, white mother the coolest colors...that’s why I see everyone as a brother.’ That’s how I said it in one of my songs because I’m proud of my roots, of being Latino and of my skin color.”

The award-winning artist continued, “Proud of my grandparents’ heritage given to my father, of which I share with my blood brothers, family members, friends and lots of people I respect. Among them, lots of African Americans whose work I value, and I’ve been blessed to work with. RESPECT! #blacklivesmatter”

©@daddyyankee Daddy Yankee posted this sweet snap of himself and his father

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter was praised by his millions of fans, who commented with an abundance of positive responses under his sweet picture. Some of them posted clapping emojis, while others put heart-shaped eye emojis, heart emojis and fire emojis too.

Other celebrities who expressed their thoughts and concerns were Jennifer Lopez who used the words of Martin Luther King Jr., Eva Longoria , who called for action to fight for justice and for the endless racial discrimination, Demi Lovato , Salma Hayek , Zoe Saldana , Michelle and Barack Obama, Rita Wilson and many, many others.