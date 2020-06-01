Maluma is spent some quality time with one of the most important men in his life – and he’s just as handsome. The AMDV singer shared a picture of him in his favorite setting, with horses and with his grandfather. “Parce sírvalo que como el amor de familia no hay ❤️.” In the picture, the Colombian singer smiles as he looks into his grandfather’s eyes. Maluma and his grandfather hold up a toast as they sport their cowboy hats. In the comments, Maluma’s mom joked about the image. “Viejos carnudos.”

©@maluma Maluma shared a special picture featuring his grandfather

In February, the HP singer proudly showed his grandfather showing up the donkey he gifted him. “Mi Abuelo con su mula que le regale de navidad #cachaco le puso de nombre esto si es hermoso siempre quiso una mula desde pequena y pues hoy la tiene a disfrutarla abuelito te amo/ My grandfather with his mule that I gave him Christmas #cachaco named him this if it is beautiful he always wanted a mule from childhood and because today he has it to enjoy it grandpa I love you.”Adding to the sweetness, Maluma’s grandfather proudly poses alongside the beautiful donkey.

Malma has been spending some quality time at home with his grandparents. In April the singer took to his social media to share a photo of him giving his grandfather a quarantine haircut. “Making the #ADMV video 🌹 I thought a lot about my grandparents 👨🏼‍🦳👵🏻 I wish we had them more present and told them more often what we felt before they left us,” he wrote. “😔 .. Moments like these are the most valuable and when all is over this pod I do barbershop addresses 😂😂😂😂.”

©@maluma The 26-year-old recently opened up about his grandparent’s inspiration

Shortly after the video’s release, the Corazón singer opened up about the influence his grandparents had on his latest project. I was thinking a lot about my grandparents,” Maluma shared with HOLA! USA. “They are he perfect example of have having the love of our lives. That’s why I wanted to have this old couple.”

He continued: “I really wanted to have this old Maluma because sometimes we forget about the love of our lives and I really dream about it. I want to have a family; I want to share that time with the love of my life until I get old. And that’s what I wanted to do with the video with this old Maluma.