Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ’s daughter, Shiloh , celebrated her second year as a teenager on May 27 with the ultimate pizza party thrown by her father. According to The Sun, the birthday girl, who turned 14, was in the company of her siblings, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15 and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. “Brad really wanted to make Shiloh‘s day special and had been planning it for a while, he can’t believe how grown up she is,” a source told the British publication.

The lavish birthday party was thrown at the Oscar winner’s Los Feliz, California home which is mere minutes from Angelina’s mansion. “Shiloh‘s birthday really brought them all together, and she had plenty of presents to open on the day,” the source continued.

©GettyImages Shiloh was accompanied by all her siblings

In case you’re wondering about the special gift she received from dad, the teen got a thoughtful present from her famous father. “Shiloh is really into photography and Brad also bought her a vintage Polaroid camera and created a book of all her best photographs from the past few years,” said the insider.

©GettyImages Brad threw his and Angelina’s daughter a lavish pizza party to celebrate her 14th birthday

But wait, there’s more! The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor also surprised his daughter with a studio session with a guitarist for lessons on how to play. It definitely sounds like she’s into the arts, which is no surprise being her parents are Hollywood royalty.

Additionally, a film editor friend of Brad’s reportedly put together a video of messages from her family and friends from around the world, some of whom she hadn‘t seen in a while due to the pandemic.