Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have a mini master chef. On Sunday, the tennis champion and the tech mogul’s two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia showed off her cooking skills. In the short boomerang posted by her father, little Olympia proudly makes homemade pizza. The adorable tot smiled as she sprinkled cheese on the pizza dough. Serena, 38, and Alexis, 37, have been keeping their little girl busy in the kitchen. Earlier in the weekend, the proud baby took to social media to show off the Paw Patrol pancakes that got his daughter’s seal of approval.

©@alexisohanian Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia showed off her cooking skills while making pizza

The Reddit co-founder recorded his baby girl as she proudly accepted the pancakes. Little Olympia made sure to tell her father that the breakfast was “good.” Breakfast seem to be a favorite for their little lady. In May, Alexis proudly took to his social media to show off a bright red waffle.

“Is it even breakfast if it‘s not this fluorescent?? @olympiaohanian has redesigned breakfast. 🧇,” he captioned the picture. Breakfast (or lunch) even has the tech genius reconsidering his podcast. All this pancake art has me thinking we should start recording Season 2 of #BusinessDad - agree? @olympiaohanian wanted (and got) pancakes for breakfast AND lunch becase I’m apparently a pushover and justified it to myself as more time to practice my craft.”