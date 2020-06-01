The late Kobe Bryant ’s wife and mamá-of-four, Vanessa Bryant , is speaking out about something incredibly important and timely. Gigi Bryant ’s proud momma took to her social media to share a poignant message about the current social climate in the US using a picture of her husband taking a stand for social justice from years back. In the picture, we see the former Los Angeles Lakers player sporting a black T-shirt over his uniform with “I can’t breathe” written across. Vanessa begins her statement with, “My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again.💔”

©@vanessabryant Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi are survived by Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri

She continued, “Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER ❤️” One fan proudly commented, “There goes Kobe, setting the example...again!!!! ❤️❤️” Many of her famous friends shared their support for her message as well like actress Lala Anthony , reality TV star Khloe Kardashian , basketball player Pau Gasol and actress Tia Mowry. Vanessa also followed up her picture of Kobe taking a stand, with an image that shared how until we fix our hearts and homes, we won’t be able to fix the world.

