Check your notifications, Kate Middleton may have left you a comment! The Duchess of Cambridge replied to some Instagram entries into her virtual photo competition “Hold Still,” which launched earlier this month. Kind Kate asked the world to share photos that embody their life in lockdown, in order to capture a “portrait” and “spirit of the nation” in this unprecedented time. The photographer been spotted leaving comments on some of the #HoldStill entries via the official Kensington Palace Instagram account, signing them simply “C.”

©GettyImages Kate Middleton launched #HoldStill in May

James Corden gave rare insight into his family life amid the global pandemic. “I think we’re all experiencing those spikes of anxiety and fear,” he told host Ellen DeGeneres while on her virtual talk show. ”Anytime I find myself, or me and my wife and in particular our kids, thinking ’oh man this is tough’ you just go ‘well, right around the corner, there’s going to be a glorious moment, and I have no idea how long away it is but it’ll be spectacular.’”

Rosario Dawson was among a glittering list of celebrities - like Salma Hayek and Eva Longoria - to appear on Dolores Huerta’s 90th online birthday celebration for the Dolores Huerta Foundation’s Covid-19 relief fund. The star had her mom by her side for the sweet and worthwhile appearance. Watch the full party here!

©Youtube Rosario Dawson and her mom sang Dolores Huerta’s praises during her virtual bday bash

One zoom to rule them all! Josh Gad reunited Lord of the Rings stars for a good cause. As part of the Frozen actor’s Reunited Apart series, the franchise’s leading players Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Sir Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen and more came together to reminisce. Watch the full stream, in support of No Kid Hungry, below: