Although having a good nutrition is a significant part of getting flat abs, there are a number of exercises that will not only help you keep your stomach flat, they’ll also strengthen your entire core. Miley Cyrus uses pilates to helped her achieve outstanding results in recent years. Many women swear by it, although there are also those who refer to it as a retro practice – since it was created about 100 years ago. However, there is absolutely no debate about its great benefits: weight control, pain relief for the back and limbs, better posture, increased flexibility and reduced stress.
There are at least 35 basic Pilates movements that can be done with machines, straps, rings or simply one’s own body weight. Regardless of the tools used, however, this method focuses on the breathing, spinal alignment, balancing the ribs and shoulder blades, toning the pelvic floor and stimulating the ab muscles.
Pilates combines yoga, gymnastics, and rehabilitation and healing of the back and the limbs. The former Disney star used to train with celebrity coach Mari Winsor, who recently passed away, and left her a great deal of knowledge about the practice. In fact, the instructor shared this very routine with the Daily Mail. It can be done in 20 minutes and only requires a yoga mat or thin gym mat.
The exercises are simple, but you’ll need to fully concentrate on them in order to achieve the best possible results.
Exercise 1
Lay down on the floor slowly. Your back should be fully supported and relaxed. Bend your knees, breathe in and out, keep your abs contracted. Next, lift your legs fully off the ground. Try to keep them straight, without straining yourself. If you can’t do that, bend your knees. Remember to keep breathing. Lift your back up a little. Make sure not to strain your back or neck. Lift your gaze to the ceiling. Lift your shoulders off the ground and contract your abs. Feel the work being done in your abs. Next, lift your arms and keep them parallel to the floor. Quickly lift and lower your arms in a “controlled pump.”
Exercise 2
While lying on the floor, contract your abs and lift your right leg up. Keep it as straight as you can without forcing it. It should not hurt. Move it like a pendulum. Breathe and keep your movements controlled. Repeat 10 times and switch legs.
Exercise 3
Lying down face up on the mat, lift your legs up and hold them there. They won’t touch the mat again for the remainder of the exercise. Lift and lower them in a controlled fashion. At the same time you should lift your back, without tensing your neck. Remember, your abs should be doing all the work.
These three exercises are great for strengthening your core and pelvic floor. Remember that one of the many advantages of Pilates, a discipline loved by celebrities like Miley Cyrus, is that you can go at your own pace. You’ll know exactly how much you can push yourself without overstraining as you watch yourself progress. Your breathing and control are fundamental. Ready to give it a try?