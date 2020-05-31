Although having a good nutrition is a significant part of getting flat abs, there are a number of exercises that will not only help you keep your stomach flat, they’ll also strengthen your entire core. Miley Cyrus uses pilates to helped her achieve outstanding results in recent years. Many women swear by it, although there are also those who refer to it as a retro practice – since it was created about 100 years ago. However, there is absolutely no debate about its great benefits: weight control, pain relief for the back and limbs, better posture, increased flexibility and reduced stress.

©GettyImages Miley Cyrus shows off her trim figure. Pilates is one of the things responsible for these amazing results

There are at least 35 basic Pilates movements that can be done with machines, straps, rings or simply one’s own body weight. Regardless of the tools used, however, this method focuses on the breathing, spinal alignment, balancing the ribs and shoulder blades, toning the pelvic floor and stimulating the ab muscles.

Pilates combines yoga, gymnastics, and rehabilitation and healing of the back and the limbs. The former Disney star used to train with celebrity coach Mari Winsor, who recently passed away, and left her a great deal of knowledge about the practice. In fact, the instructor shared this very routine with the Daily Mail. It can be done in 20 minutes and only requires a yoga mat or thin gym mat.

The exercises are simple, but you’ll need to fully concentrate on them in order to achieve the best possible results.

©iStock Pilates requires control of the body and breathing

Exercise 1

Lay down on the floor slowly. Your back should be fully supported and relaxed. Bend your knees, breathe in and out, keep your abs contracted. Next, lift your legs fully off the ground. Try to keep them straight, without straining yourself. If you can’t do that, bend your knees. Remember to keep breathing. Lift your back up a little. Make sure not to strain your back or neck. Lift your gaze to the ceiling. Lift your shoulders off the ground and contract your abs. Feel the work being done in your abs. Next, lift your arms and keep them parallel to the floor. Quickly lift and lower your arms in a “controlled pump.”