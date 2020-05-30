Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian might have a little gamer on their hands. The pair’s adorable daughter Alexis Olympia had a super Saturday on May 30, stepping into the boots of Captain America. Under dad’s supervision, the two-year-old played an arcade game - joystick and all. The dad-of-one took to his Instagram story to share the sweet moment, a digital treat he often gives fans, flaunting their daytime weekend fun at home. Of course, now we’re left wondering - do the Williams-Ohanians have an arcade in their home?

©@alexisohanian Olympia levels up

While we wouldn’t be surprised if the tennis champ’s household held some kind of tricked out playroom, it doesn’t seem like Olympia needs one. We know for sure this isn’t her first rodeo, as the cutie often appears to be playing video games on her tablet. With mom and dad still trying to work while the whole family is quarantined at home together, the games no doubt keep the tot entertained.

Just this week, Serena shared an LOL-inducing photo of Olympia on her device while mom fit in a workout. She also recently posted a charming video of her ‘baby Ceo’ sitting in on a business chat. “A rare look at my internal meeting,” Serena captioned. “Olympia is in EVERY meeting I have. It’s pretty awesome. My baby Ceo. I’m so happy to have spent all day everyday together.” The clip showed her little co-worker being kept busy by a video game.

The famous parents-of-one are most likely grateful for the distraction. “I‘ve been kind of shaking in the corner,” Serena jokingly said during an Instagram Live, “because I have a two year old at home and she is VERY active and she loves to be active. She loves mommy, and I love that she loves mommy, but every word out of her mouth is ‘mommy mommy mommy!’” As she candidly told Yahoo’s Reset Your Mindset: “I’m with a two year old, who’s amazing, but it’s a lot of work every single day.”