Beyoncé is selective about her public statements, so when she chooses to speak out, her words wield even stronger power. The superstar demanded justice for George Floyd in a rousing video message on Friday, May 29. She dove into a sea of public figure pleas, adding her spirit to the protests sprouting up in major cities across the nation. “We need justice for George Floyd,” the icon began. Her video urges the world to rise up and stop looking away, paired with a call to action everyone can take.

©GettyImages Beyoncé joined the justice for George Floyd conversation

“We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight,” she said. “We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away.”

“George is all of our family, and humanity,” she added. “He’s our family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings, and no consequences. Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing for our country.”