MTV’s Video Music Awards is in the process of figuring out how to go on with an arena broadcast. The network is looking at a tentative August 30th date from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. “We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30th,” a statement said. “The health of everyone involved remains our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere.”

Lily-Rose Depp is having a much different 21st birthday than she imagined. Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter posted a photo of herself with a smile ear to ear and the caption, “Quar21, thank y’all for the love!!”

Riley Keough is celebrating turning 31 in quarantine and posing in her birthday suit. Elvis Presley’s granddaughter shared a photo in Instagram of her lounging in her backyard while making sure she avoided tan lines.

Unfortunately for those who had trained for countless hours, the Boston Marathon has been officially canceled this year. This is the first time in its 124-year history that the race won’t be held. Instead, organizers plan to hold a virtual race.

If you are in the need for some retail therapy, Victoria’s Secret + PINK Semi-Annual Sale that launches on June 4 will have a charitable component. To kick off the main event, the brand is partnering with Feeding America® to help provide 2 million meals* to people facing hunger with a $200,000 donation.

©Getty Images Victoria’s Secret and PINK’s Semi-annual Sale has a charitable component this year

Feeling like you want to up your fashion game, the Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS) will be hosting free webinars to help followers navigate the current times through a powerful and connected group of globally respected industry-related experts, including designers, high-level executives, buyers, media representatives and investors.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest hosted a virtual prom on Friday’s show with special guests DJ Pauly D and TikTok star Addison Rae. “Just because proms are canceled doesn’t mean we can’t give the students a chance to strut their stuff,” Kelly said.