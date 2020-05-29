Bebe Rexha, who has a new song inspired by graduating students called Here’s to 2020, has been far from her family during this time. She explained to Extra that her parents both contracted coronavirus, which made her want to drive from L.A. to them in NYC. “They were so adamant about not having my brother and I there, but finally they got better,” she said. “Finally they can taste food again. I’m really grateful. “I am happy that New York is getting into a much better spot and the East Coast is starting to see the light.”
Sarah Jessica Parker is the latest celeb to take part in the ONE Campaign’s #PasstheMic. The Sex and the City actress, who has called NYC home for decades shared with Craig Spencer, Director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, the impact felt by all living in the Big Apple. “You know, New York brings people together….you know, we get all blended in. I want to be back among humanity, because that‘s what makes New York different, special… And I hope that there will become a time sooner than later when we can all be together, all of us, and that we can be there because we feel safe and it’s a healthy place.“
MTV’s Video Music Awards is in the process of figuring out how to go on with an arena broadcast. The network is looking at a tentative August 30th date from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. “We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30th,” a statement said. “The health of everyone involved remains our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere.”
Lily-Rose Depp is having a much different 21st birthday than she imagined. Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter posted a photo of herself with a smile ear to ear and the caption, “Quar21, thank y’all for the love!!”
Riley Keough is celebrating turning 31 in quarantine and posing in her birthday suit. Elvis Presley’s granddaughter shared a photo in Instagram of her lounging in her backyard while making sure she avoided tan lines.
Unfortunately for those who had trained for countless hours, the Boston Marathon has been officially canceled this year. This is the first time in its 124-year history that the race won’t be held. Instead, organizers plan to hold a virtual race.
If you are in the need for some retail therapy, Victoria’s Secret + PINK Semi-Annual Sale that launches on June 4 will have a charitable component. To kick off the main event, the brand is partnering with Feeding America® to help provide 2 million meals* to people facing hunger with a $200,000 donation.
Feeling like you want to up your fashion game, the Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS) will be hosting free webinars to help followers navigate the current times through a powerful and connected group of globally respected industry-related experts, including designers, high-level executives, buyers, media representatives and investors.
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest hosted a virtual prom on Friday’s show with special guests DJ Pauly D and TikTok star Addison Rae. “Just because proms are canceled doesn’t mean we can’t give the students a chance to strut their stuff,” Kelly said.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are just like any parents going through quarantine. During a recent chat, the future King shared that he finds homeschooling difficult.