More than a few of us would love to have that golden skin tone that takes  Jennifer Lopez’ s style to the next level. Have you found yourself wishing for such a marvelous glow? We’re here to tell you can have it. Like every celebrity, she has her secrets that she’ll never give up, but, fortunately for the rest of us, this isn’t one of them! The actress and singer recently revealed that, apart from a strict skincare routine, there’s one product that she can’t go without.

Jennifer Lopez contrasts her skin with yellow dress©Getty Images
Many women want their skin to shine like the singer’s

Sweep to shine

To get that healthy shine and sun-kissed look—always being careful when she’s exposed to the sun’s rays—J.Lo is a loyal user of Serge Lutens bronzer ($170). Curious about the results? You can see for yourself. “The one product I can’t live without? There’s a Serge Lutens bronzer that I love. I don’t know if you guys know who he is. You know, nothing fancy,” Jennifer Lopez said in an interview with The Cut.

Serge Lutens bronzer©Serge Lutens
J.Lo uses this beauty product to get her complexion glimmering

Beyond color

The celebrity’s must-have was created by the famous French perfume creator and makeup artist Serge Lutens to provide, as the company says, a compact, silky, light texture that uses color to redefine complexion and accentuate the face’s contours, giving it that final touch of perfection. “Its color is discrete and hardly visible.”

Jennifer Lopez on the runway in Milan©Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez’s beauty secrets focus on taking care of her skin

The perfection of skincare

But it’s clear that there are more ingredients in her magic recipe to get that spectacular skin at 50. Jennifer is exceptionally dedicated to her skincare, starting off with drinking large amounts of alkaline water and using La Mer cream, a favorite brand of many celebrities.

But does she stop there? No way! She also uses a healthy amount of sunscreen every day. “I am a firm believer in SPF. I try not to stay out in the sun too long,” she said in an interview with Popsugar. And her spectacular look confirms it. Now that you know some of the beauty secrets behind J.Lo’s radiant skin, are you ready to give them a try?

