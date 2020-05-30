More than a few of us would love to have that golden skin tone that takes Jennifer Lopez’ s style to the next level. Have you found yourself wishing for such a marvelous glow? We’re here to tell you can have it. Like every celebrity, she has her secrets that she’ll never give up, but, fortunately for the rest of us, this isn’t one of them! The actress and singer recently revealed that, apart from a strict skincare routine, there’s one product that she can’t go without.

Sweep to shine

To get that healthy shine and sun-kissed look—always being careful when she’s exposed to the sun’s rays—J.Lo is a loyal user of Serge Lutens bronzer ($170). Curious about the results? You can see for yourself. “The one product I can’t live without? There’s a Serge Lutens bronzer that I love. I don’t know if you guys know who he is. You know, nothing fancy,” Jennifer Lopez said in an interview with The Cut.

Beyond color

The celebrity’s must-have was created by the famous French perfume creator and makeup artist Serge Lutens to provide, as the company says, a compact, silky, light texture that uses color to redefine complexion and accentuate the face’s contours, giving it that final touch of perfection. “Its color is discrete and hardly visible.”