J Balvin had an interesting encounter with someone who accidentally confused him with another fellow Colombian – it was none other than Maluma . The Rojo singer shared the amusing video on his social media account, and his reaction was the best! This confusion occurred when the singer was cruising through the streets of Medellín, Colombia in his truck. Suddenly, a man - who seemingly was asking for money- approached his vehicle, and there began the hilarious dialogue.
J Balvin gave him some tickets, and the man immediately realized he was in front of a superstar and asked him: “Are you Maluma?” to which the singer replied: ”No, J Balvin.” Beyond being upset, the artist had the best reaction, and he revealed there are no rivalries with his colleague, in addition to showing his most down-to-earth persona.
“Ah, J Balvin! That’s so good, come on, give me a fist. God bless you, ” said the man, who climbed and held onto the body of the vehicle while briefly accompanying the singer on his car ride. A few seconds later, he released himself and said goodbye to J Balvin, who was delighted with this gesture. ”Good luck!” J Balvin said to his confused fan.
J Balvin posted the video on his Instagram feed with the following caption: “If he confused me with @maluma it means that I am very cute...MY PEOPLE!!!” The video has already gone viral on social media, and of course, Maluma reacted and gave him a like. Others who commented on the post were Sebastián Yatra , Ricky Montaner, Guaynaa, Don Miguelo and Prince Royce , who highlighted the Colombian’s incredible attitude.
J Balvin’s fans were also delighted by his grand gesture, and they wouldn‘t stop celebrating the singer’s humbleness, charisma, and simplicity. “That’s why you are the best, you brighten anyone’s day!,“ wrote one of his fans, followed by another who posted ”How incredible,” and ”You are the best.” Those were only some of the thousands of comments his post received.