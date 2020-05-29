J Balvin had an interesting encounter with someone who accidentally confused him with another fellow Colombian – it was none other than Maluma . The Rojo singer shared the amusing video on his social media account, and his reaction was the best! This confusion occurred when the singer was cruising through the streets of Medellín, Colombia in his truck. Suddenly, a man - who seemingly was asking for money- approached his vehicle, and there began the hilarious dialogue.

©@jbalvin J Balvin and Maluma are both from Colombia but they each carry their unique styles

J Balvin gave him some tickets, and the man immediately realized he was in front of a superstar and asked him: “Are you Maluma?” to which the singer replied: ”No, J Balvin.” Beyond being upset, the artist had the best reaction, and he revealed there are no rivalries with his colleague, in addition to showing his most down-to-earth persona.

Loading the player...

“Ah, J Balvin! That’s so good, come on, give me a fist. God bless you, ” said the man, who climbed and held onto the body of the vehicle while briefly accompanying the singer on his car ride. A few seconds later, he released himself and said goodbye to J Balvin, who was delighted with this gesture. ”Good luck!” J Balvin said to his confused fan.