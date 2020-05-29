Like many celebrity parents, Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Lopez have been figuring out different ways to keep their celeb kiddos busy while they safely self-quarantine at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. From best homeschooling practices to jumping on the latest TikTok challenges, the Saved By The Bell actor has made sure to keep all the activities planned for his kids upbeat and dynamic. So it’s no surprise that Mario would ask his two boys Dominic, six, and his little brother, 10 ½-month-old Santino, to help him out while he worked from home. In clips shared on Friday, May 29, the Access Online TV host showed how much his two boys loved working with him and how they are the most adorable scene stealers.