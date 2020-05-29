When in quarantine , fashion doesn’t apply from the waist down. Important Zoom meetings and big events may be virtually happening, but there’s no need for a complete ensemble. Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato seem to agree after the two shared a photo of their outfits for a Zoom red carpet event for the premiere of Lu’s new Netflix film, La Corazonada. “Tonight my wife @luisanalopilato’s movie La Corazonada debuts on Netflix. While there’s no red carpet premiere, that didn’t stop us from celebrating quarantine-style,” wrote the Sway singer next to a photo of them semi-dressed for the event.
Michael Bublé serenades his and Luisana Lopilato’s daughter Vida – and the 1-year-old steals the show by singing back!
“I couldn’t be more proud of my leading lady. Please go check it out! #lacorazonada,” he added. The Argentinian actress looked stunning nonetheless in the dress she had originally chosen to wear to the now-canceled red carpet event. Her makeup looked radiant, and she wore her hair up in a high ponytail à la Ariana Grande while clad in a colorfully-printed mini dress with a much more comfortable shoe choice: slippers.
“When the avant premiere is on Zoom and you dress-up online from the waist up #LuSpirit #lacorazonada,” she wrote on her Instagram account. On the other hand, the crooner looked dapper from the waist up wearing a dark blazer with a white shirt and a tie, but his bottoms were Donald Duck printed pajama pants, and he too was wearing slippers. All we can say is, no judging here, and surely, many can relate to Michael and Lu‘s eventful night in.
Earlier this month, the pair celebrated another special occasion, Luisana’s birthday. On May 18, the Everything singer took to Instagram to send his wife and mother of his three children a heartfelt message.
“Happy birthday Luisana. Thank you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness. You’re our hero, and we are so proud of you and the woman you’ve become,” wrote the artist next to a snapshot of the blonde beauty with their kids. Luisana, who turned 33, reacted to the post writing, “I love u!! U are the rock of this family!!!”