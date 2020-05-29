Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato

Red carpet-ready!

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have the perfect trick to dressing for a big event quarantine-style

The couple shared a photo of how it’s done

BY

When in  quarantine , fashion doesn’t apply from the waist down. Important Zoom meetings and big events may be virtually happening, but there’s no need for a complete ensemble.  Michael Bublé  and his wife  Luisana Lopilato  seem to agree after the two shared a photo of their outfits for a Zoom red carpet event for the premiere of Lu’s new Netflix film, La Corazonada. “Tonight my wife @luisanalopilato’s movie La Corazonada debuts on Netflix. While there’s no red carpet premiere, that didn’t stop us from celebrating quarantine-style,” wrote the Sway singer next to a photo of them semi-dressed for the event.

RELATED:

Michael Bublé serenades his and Luisana Lopilato’s daughter Vida – and the 1-year-old steals the show by singing back!

 
Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato©@michaelbuble
Michael and Luisana were only party at the top

“I couldn’t be more proud of my leading lady. Please go check it out! #lacorazonada,” he added. The Argentinian actress looked stunning nonetheless in the dress she had originally chosen to wear to the now-canceled red carpet event. Her makeup looked radiant, and she wore her hair up in a high ponytail à la  Ariana Grande  while clad in a colorfully-printed mini dress with a much more comfortable shoe choice: slippers.

“When the avant premiere is on Zoom and you dress-up online from the waist up #LuSpirit #lacorazonada,” she wrote on her Instagram account. On the other hand, the crooner looked dapper from the waist up wearing a dark blazer with a white shirt and a tie, but his bottoms were Donald Duck printed pajama pants, and he too was wearing slippers. All we can say is, no judging here, and surely, many can relate to Michael and Lu‘s eventful night in.

RELATED:

Luisana Lopilato defends Michael Bublé after fans say she should leave him

 

Earlier this month, the pair celebrated another special occasion, Luisana’s birthday. On May 18, the Everything singer took to Instagram to send his wife and mother of his three children a heartfelt message.

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato©GettyImages
On her stories, Luisana reminisced about past red carpet events

“Happy birthday Luisana. Thank you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness. You’re our hero, and we are so proud of you and the woman you’ve become,” wrote the artist next to a snapshot of the blonde beauty with their kids. Luisana, who turned 33, reacted to the post writing, “I love u!! U are the rock of this family!!!”

Sign up to HOLA! USA’s newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals and the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read More