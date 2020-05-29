When in quarantine , fashion doesn’t apply from the waist down. Important Zoom meetings and big events may be virtually happening, but there’s no need for a complete ensemble. Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato seem to agree after the two shared a photo of their outfits for a Zoom red carpet event for the premiere of Lu’s new Netflix film, La Corazonada. “Tonight my wife @luisanalopilato’s movie La Corazonada debuts on Netflix. While there’s no red carpet premiere, that didn’t stop us from celebrating quarantine-style,” wrote the Sway singer next to a photo of them semi-dressed for the event.

©@michaelbuble Michael and Luisana were only party at the top

“I couldn’t be more proud of my leading lady. Please go check it out! #lacorazonada,” he added. The Argentinian actress looked stunning nonetheless in the dress she had originally chosen to wear to the now-canceled red carpet event. Her makeup looked radiant, and she wore her hair up in a high ponytail à la Ariana Grande while clad in a colorfully-printed mini dress with a much more comfortable shoe choice: slippers.

“When the avant premiere is on Zoom and you dress-up online from the waist up #LuSpirit #lacorazonada,” she wrote on her Instagram account. On the other hand, the crooner looked dapper from the waist up wearing a dark blazer with a white shirt and a tie, but his bottoms were Donald Duck printed pajama pants, and he too was wearing slippers. All we can say is, no judging here, and surely, many can relate to Michael and Lu‘s eventful night in.