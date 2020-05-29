Anuel AA and Karol G are still planning on making that trip down the aisle. In fact, if it’s up to the couple, their nuptials will still be held this year. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the original plans were put on hold. “We had set a date but with Coronavirus and quarantine we changed our plans,” the 27-year-old rapper told Billboard. “But we’ll get married this year, God willing. We’re both ready, it’ll be this year.” Anuel and Karol, 29, have been engaged since 2019.

The news of their engagement came almost a year after they confirmed their relationship. Since, the pair have kept their fans briefly updated on the details from their big day but have kept a lot of mystery around certain details. On his latest album Emmanuel, the Latin trap star does open up about one of the more personal moments from their relationship.

On the song Los Hombres No Lloran (Men Don’t Cry), Anuel raps about a period when they didn’t believe their relationship would survive. “I had 100,000 problems going on then. I was surrounded by controversy, rap battles, threatening videos, things in the streets. And Karol felt a lot of unnecessary pressure and was really stressed,” he said.

“It reached a point where she said: ‘You do your life, I do mine. I’m not prepared for this lifestyle of yours.’ And she stopped talking to me. I recorded that song precisely there.”