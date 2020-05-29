Kylie Jenner may be closing out the month of May in unlikely way. “What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site.. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.” she Tweeted. Kylie refers to the Forbes article titled, Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies – And Why She’s No Longer A Billionaire , in which the business publication goes into an in-depth explanation of why Kylie’s impressive title of youngest self-made billionaire is being removed. “I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have,” she continued.

In March 2019 Forbes named the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in their Forbes’ Billionaires The Richest People in the World feature. At just 21 years old, the mom-of-one had built a cult-followed beauty empire with her brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and it was an epic moment for America’s most famous family. “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back,” Kylie told Forbes at the time.

©GettyImages Kylie had been named the youngest self-made billionaire

But things have changed for the beauty entrepreneur, and Forbes now claims to believe she’s not indeed a billionaire. “Based on this new information—plus the impact of COVID-19 on beauty stocks and consumer spending—Forbes now thinks that Kylie Jenner, even after pocketing an estimated $340 million after tax from the sale, is not a billionaire.”