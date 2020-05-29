Becky G and Chiquis Rivera have added a Cumbia twist to one of the biggest songs in history. The Mexican songstresses have released a new version of Dolly Parton’s 1974 hit Jolene. On the track, the women sing the classic lyrics (in Spanish) over a Cumbia beat. Becky, 23, and Chiquis, 34, have been longtime friends and have been waiting for the opportunity to collaborate on a song. It was the daughter of the late Jenni Rivera who decided to reach out to Dolly’s team and was surprised when they granted her the seal of approval.

©@beckyg Chiquis Rivera and Becky G bring the Latin flavor to the Dolly Parton classic Jolene

“Dolly is an icon in music and for women. An example to follow and it is an honor to sing this song in Spanish,” the Completamente singer told Telemundo. Becky was more than pleased to fuse both her Mexican and American culture on the classic song.

“I was fascinated by the idea because it brings together our two worlds. When they ask me where I am from, I always say that I am Mexican. I never say that my grandparents are Mexican and I am American,” the Sin Pijama said. “However, country music was always heard in my house , with the Mexican, and our ‘Jolene’ is that. It has the essence of Dolly with a little bit of our itch.”

Jolene is the third single from Chiquis’ latest album PLAYLIST. For the women, it was the perfect time for them to come together for one of the biggest songs in history. “We were waiting for the right one, and although I never thought it would come from country, it worked perfectly.”