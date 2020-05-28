In honor of her 90th birthday that took place on April 10, the Dolores Huerta Foundation is throwing its fearless leader one epic virtual bash on May 30. Zoe Saldana , Eva Longoria , Salma Hayek , Rosario Dawson and America Ferrera are only a handful of names that will be joining the celebration that will be streamed on the foundation’s social media platforms. Money raised will benefit the foundations COVID-19 relief fund.

Eva Longoria will also take part on May 29 in the 24-hour global broadcast of OHM Live which will honor her Global Gift Foundation. Stars from all around the world will be raising funds to support global relief efforts for those affected by COVID-19. In addition to Eva, Maluma with his El Arte de los Sueños, Miguel Bosé, Carlos Rivera, Jencarlos Canela, Belinda, Karol Sevilla, Natalia Jimenez and boyband CNCO will all be a part of the truly remarkable event.

Vida star Melissa Barrera, who shared how she is spending her quarantine with us, and The Good Doctor’s Nicholas Gonzalez have come together to launch a new initiative with Listos California called InformaGente, a new online conversation series to foster a culture of emergency readiness among Latinx communities. “InformaGente will unite celebrity talent with state and local leaders in order to connect our Latino community with critical information on COVID-19 and how to prepare for other emergencies like wildfire and earthquake. As frontline workers who often face challenges with issues like access to healthcare or serious concerns about immigration status, our goal is to deliver critical facts and messages that this community needs to hear,” said Listos California Co-Chair Justin Knighten. “Through engaging conversations, we hope to provide lifesaving information to our Latino community, who as essential workers are bearing the brunt of COVID-19. We want them to know that Listos California has their back and the tools to help keep their families and neighbors safe.”

While Queen Elizabeth, whose pastry chef just shared the most delicious cake recipe, has been self-isolating at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, the monarch has allowed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to use Buckingham Palace grounds for exercise as he recovers from the coronavirus.

As we continue to stay at home, NBC’s TODAY announced their Citi Concert Series lineup. First up is Lady Antebellum on Friday’s show from their houses and the rest of the summer will include performances by Ricky Martin , Freestyle Love Supreme and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kelly Clarkson to name a few.

Meanwhile, Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series kicked off last week with Katy Perry performing from her backyard. The ABC morning show will also host John Legend and Mariah Carey.

On National Burger Day, the showdown stays home. More than 60 celebrities are teaming up with local restaurants in 10 cities to create custom burgers, available exclusively on Uber Eats from May 28-31. Shay Mitchell virtually got together with Flip Sigi’s Jordan Andino from NYC for one delectable burger. Other participants include Matthew McConaughey, Sophia Bush and Jason Sudeikis.