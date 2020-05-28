In honor of her 90th birthday that took place on April 10, the Dolores Huerta Foundation is throwing its fearless leader one epic virtual bash on May 30. Zoe Saldana , Eva Longoria , Salma Hayek , Rosario Dawson and America Ferrera are only a handful of names that will be joining the celebration that will be streamed on the foundation’s social media platforms. Money raised will benefit the foundations COVID-19 relief fund.
Eva Longoria will also take part on May 29 in the 24-hour global broadcast of OHM Live which will honor her Global Gift Foundation. Stars from all around the world will be raising funds to support global relief efforts for those affected by COVID-19. In addition to Eva, Maluma with his El Arte de los Sueños, Miguel Bosé, Carlos Rivera, Jencarlos Canela, Belinda, Karol Sevilla, Natalia Jimenez and boyband CNCO will all be a part of the truly remarkable event.
Vida star Melissa Barrera, who shared how she is spending her quarantine with us, and The Good Doctor’s Nicholas Gonzalez have come together to launch a new initiative with Listos California called InformaGente, a new online conversation series to foster a culture of emergency readiness among Latinx communities. “InformaGente will unite celebrity talent with state and local leaders in order to connect our Latino community with critical information on COVID-19 and how to prepare for other emergencies like wildfire and earthquake. As frontline workers who often face challenges with issues like access to healthcare or serious concerns about immigration status, our goal is to deliver critical facts and messages that this community needs to hear,” said Listos California Co-Chair Justin Knighten. “Through engaging conversations, we hope to provide lifesaving information to our Latino community, who as essential workers are bearing the brunt of COVID-19. We want them to know that Listos California has their back and the tools to help keep their families and neighbors safe.”
While Queen Elizabeth, whose pastry chef just shared the most delicious cake recipe, has been self-isolating at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, the monarch has allowed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to use Buckingham Palace grounds for exercise as he recovers from the coronavirus.
As we continue to stay at home, NBC’s TODAY announced their Citi Concert Series lineup. First up is Lady Antebellum on Friday’s show from their houses and the rest of the summer will include performances by Ricky Martin , Freestyle Love Supreme and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kelly Clarkson to name a few.
Meanwhile, Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series kicked off last week with Katy Perry performing from her backyard. The ABC morning show will also host John Legend and Mariah Carey.
On National Burger Day, the showdown stays home. More than 60 celebrities are teaming up with local restaurants in 10 cities to create custom burgers, available exclusively on Uber Eats from May 28-31. Shay Mitchell virtually got together with Flip Sigi’s Jordan Andino from NYC for one delectable burger. Other participants include Matthew McConaughey, Sophia Bush and Jason Sudeikis.
Some parts of the country are now in a new phase with restaurants opening while still taking precautions. Groot Hospitality owner Dave Grutman is ready for his Miami hotspots Komodo, Papi Steak and Swan to have in-dining customers. He told CBS Miami that they are “focused on what we can do better and do the right thing for guests and our team.”
We’ve all seen the downpour coming out of Miami, and it’s also raining Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. The two popstars surprised viewers on The Weather Channel’s AMHQ along with meteorologists and hosts Jim Cantore, Stephanie Abrams and Jen Carfagno. Decked in the station’s garb, they delivered an epic forecast and promoted their new single Rain on Me.
We'd rather be dry, but at least we have @ladygaga and @ArianaGrande bringing us the #RainOnMe forecast! ☔ pic.twitter.com/76nvucUzBH— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) May 27, 2020
Michael Stars is donating $10,000 Farmworker’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund. “With every one-size tee purchase, a portion of sales will help provide basic necessities, medical supplies, and financial aid for the workers whose labor brings food to our tables across the nation,” a post on their Instagram read in part.
First he had the support of Jennifer Lopez and Romeo Santos , and now, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had a star-studded daily press conference from Brooklyn. He acknowledged that since people may not listen to him when it comes to wearing a mask, he enlisted two native Brooklyn residents Rosie Perez and Chris Rock to talk some sense into people. The Birds of Prey actress made sure to remind and encourage those living in the borough and beyond to “Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way.”
.@rosieperezbklyn wants you to do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/95pqIM9i2G— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 28, 2020
February fashion month may be the last time in a while that we see live runway shows. Paris Men’s Fashion Week and Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week that takes place July 6 – 8 announced they will not be showing. Instead, designers and fashion houses are figuring out alternatives to showcase the gorgeous high end looks from brands such as Valentino, Chanel and Azzaro. This isn’t the first time the fashion industry has been impacted. The Cruise season was canceled as was Seoul Fashion Week.
Unfortunately for kids (and parents!), some camps won’t be reopening, but don’t worry, SiriusXM has the answer. Their Kids Place Live announced the launch of “Camp KPL,” a series of fun at home summer camp activities and projects, upbeat family-friendly music and more, beginning on Monday, June 1 and running throughout the summer.