It looks as though, the queen of Latin pop - and now of social media - Thalía and her husband, Tommy Mottola may have plans to move to South Florida being the couple has purchased a luxurious property in Miami. As reported by the real estate website, The Real Deal, the residence is entirely new and valued at $8 million.

©GettyImages Thalía and Tommy are new owners of a luxurious place in Miami

The apartment is located in the south tower of the Four Seasons, in the exclusive Surfside area. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and an area of 4,000 square feet.

Moreover, the couple’s new property comes with a peaceful and wonderful ocean view. There’s no doubt that the Mexican singer will make the most out of her time in the sun city with her beautiful family.