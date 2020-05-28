It looks as though, the queen of Latin pop - and now of social media - Thalía and her husband, Tommy Mottola may have plans to move to South Florida being the couple has purchased a luxurious property in Miami. As reported by the real estate website, The Real Deal, the residence is entirely new and valued at $8 million.
The apartment is located in the south tower of the Four Seasons, in the exclusive Surfside area. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and an area of 4,000 square feet.
Moreover, the couple’s new property comes with a peaceful and wonderful ocean view. There’s no doubt that the Mexican singer will make the most out of her time in the sun city with her beautiful family.
The luxurious place features gorgeous Italian floors, a designer kitchen, and the building has an array of options for common areas arranged for Thalía and her family’s maximum comfort.
Another detail highlighted by the publication is who will be the María Mercedes actress‘s new neighbors, which include top executives from around the world. In the halls, Thalía may bump into WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani, Miami Heat President Pat Riley, Groupon founder Eric Lefkofsky, and former CEO of Publix, Charles Jenkins Jr.
Thalía and Tommy married in 2000, and since that historic moment in the entertainment world, their love appears to be untouched.
“We both jumped hand in hand into this dream with so many illusions and with so much love. Today we celebrate with our children the greatness of love! What an incredible adventure. Let‘s toast for another year by your side Tommy. Happy 19th anniversary, darling!” recalled the actress in honor of her husband.