Shakira has big announcement in regard to her future

When the fans talk – Shak listens! Shakira fans around the world have been asking for another album since she rocked the stage at the Super Bowl. Now, the Hips Don’t Lie singer is delivering on the request. “I’ve read your tweets bosses,” she wrote. “I’m on it.” Aside from the caption, the selfie proved that the singer is back in the studio. In the photo, the She Wolf singer smiled as she rocked her headphones and stood in front of the microphone.

©@shakira Shakira is back in the studio and fans are excited

It’s a full studio setup as there appears to be a drum set and more instruments in the background of photo. “THE QUEEN IS BACK,” one very eager fan wrote. “YESSSSSS THE QUEEN,” another wrote. More fans echoed those sentiments with a series of heart eyes and beating heart emojis. It hasn’t been announced when the album will be released and fans may have to wait awhile for a full album as the Colombian songstress is spending her time at home in quarantine.

Fans got a taste of new music in January when the superstar released Me Gusta, her collaboration with Anuel AA . Shak’s last full-length album was 2017’s El Dorado, which she supported with a year-long World Tour. In February, Shak didn’t need new music to rock the stage with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl. Fans were glad to hear her biggest hits including Waka Waka, She Wolf, Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don’t Lie.