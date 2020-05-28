Today, marks a celebratory day in Salma Hayek ’s household! The actress took to her Instagram to send a shoutout to her husband, François-Henri Pinault , in honor of his 58th birthday. “Joyeux anniversaire mi Amor #monamour,” she wrote, which translates from French and Spanish to happy birthday my love. Her caption was followed by a myriad of red heart emojis, and it accompanied a photo in which Salma gives her love a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Like most birthdays amid the quarantine, the French billionaire will likely have an intimate celebration in the comfort of his and Salma’s home along with their 12-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma .

©@salmahayek Salma shared this sweet photo in honor of her husband’s birthday

This year’s birthday festivities are certainly a 360 from last year’s in which the Frida star and the businessman enjoyed a romantic evening in Rome. In 2019, the 53-year-old actress shared a clip where the two are dancing under red lights – a special moment indeed! “Happy Birthday mi amor, Je t’aime #aboutlastnight #rome,” she wrote at the time.

©GrosbyGroup The couple shares daughter Valentina Paloma, 12

When it comes to her leading man, Salma has never been shy about declaring her love. The Like A Boss actress and the Kering CEO have been married since 2009, but they appear to be more and more in love every day.

©@salmahayek The couple married on February 14, 2009

Last month, the Oscar nominee posted yet another heartfelt message dedicated to her husband. “Today 14 years ago I met my soulmate,” she wrote alongside a carousel of sweet photos. “After the test of time and even the test of the quarantine I feel very blessed that I’ve found you, and the more I discover you the more my love grows.” She concluded her dual-language post with: “Happy anniversary.”