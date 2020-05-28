Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are a notoriously private couple when it comes to their relationship, which makes any news of their relationship all the more wonderful when it is made public. Recently Guarantor Loans released their Celebrity Power Couples list where they detail the net worth and social media influence of the top 40 celebrity couples in the world. Everyone from Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made the coveted list. The proud parents of twins Nicholas and Lucy and baby Mary took the #22 spot! After combining all the fruits of their labors, his from music and hers from tennis, they’ve been able to build up a very healthy combined net worth of $150 million.

©@annakournikova The couple share three kids: twins Nicholas and Lucy, and welcomed their third child, Mary, in early 2020

The Súbeme la radio singer began his career in the mid-1990s with his debut self-titled album. From there, he went out to carve out a career of his own — he wanted to make sure he was sought after off of his own merits and not that of his father Julio Iglesias . Through hard work and determination, the Spanish-born crooner went on to enjoy the success of ten studio albums, seven compilation albums and over 60 global hit singles. All of this, plus endorsements, money from touring and other business ventures has topped off at an estimated $100 million in his bank account. Anna, although no longer playing tennis, was able to build up an estimated $50 million throughout her entire career.