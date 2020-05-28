Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova at Sony Ericsson Open Day 11

Power Couple Status: find out how much Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are worth

The celebrity couple are definitely enjoying the fruits of their labor

 Enrique Iglesias  and  Anna Kournikova  are a notoriously private couple when it comes to their relationship, which makes any news of their relationship all the more wonderful when it is made public. Recently Guarantor Loans released their  Celebrity Power Couples  list where they detail the net worth and social media influence of the top 40 celebrity couples in the world. Everyone from  Oprah Winfrey  and Stedman Graham to  Jennifer Lopez  and  Alex Rodriguez  made the coveted list. The proud parents of twins Nicholas and Lucy and baby Mary took the #22 spot! After combining all the fruits of their labors, his from music and hers from tennis, they’ve been able to build up a very healthy combined net worth of $150 million.

Enrique Iglesias y Anna Kournikova©@annakournikova
The couple share three kids: twins Nicholas and Lucy, and welcomed their third child, Mary, in early 2020

The Súbeme la radio singer began his career in the mid-1990s with his debut self-titled album. From there, he went out to carve out a career of his own — he wanted to make sure he was sought after off of his own merits and not that of his father  Julio Iglesias . Through hard work and determination, the Spanish-born crooner went on to enjoy the success of ten studio albums, seven compilation albums and over 60 global hit singles. All of this, plus endorsements, money from touring and other business ventures has topped off at an estimated $100 million in his bank account. Anna, although no longer playing tennis, was able to build up an estimated $50 million throughout her entire career.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova©GettyImages
Enrique and Anna met on the set of his music video for ‘Escape’ in 2001 and have been together for close to 19 years

Enrique and Anna aren’t the only celeb couple to me named on the list. Oprah and her longtime love Stedman took the number one spot with their $3.1 billion net worth, followed by music royalty  Beyoncé  and  Jay-Z  with their joint $1.5 billion. But Beyoncé and her hubby aren’t the only ones sitting on a nice sum, their three kids  Blue Ivy , twins Rumi and Sir Carter have a nice little nest egg of a cool estimated $500 million set away in a trust fund.

