 Kylie Jenner ’s baby girl  Stormi Webster  is her twin! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a throwback picture from when she was a little girl next to a recent image of her and Travis Scott’s daughter and there’s no doubt that little Storm takes after her mommy. In the photo, Stormi and little Kylie have the same eyes and adorable little smile.

kylie jenner throwback photo©@kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are twins in throwback photo

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and her baby girl posed for a picture over the extended holiday weekend. The duo was on hand to celebrate Scott Disick’s birthday in Calabasas. Stormi beamed for the camera as she was held up in her mommy’s arms. While Kylie opted to give her best smize.

The 22-year-old’s social media has been flooded with content of her daughter. In a sweet video, the two-year-old adorable rides around with her cousin Chicago West. In the clip, Chi Chi and Stormi giggle while they eat cookies and pay each other compliments. “I like your hair,” Kim Kardashian’s baby girl says in between giggles. “Thank you,” Stormi quips back.

Kylie and Stormi have been making the best out of their time inside. The mother-daughter duo has been spending adorable moments watching Trolls, catching some sun and event stunting on the tennis court in expensive attire.

kylie jenner, stormi webster©@kyliejenner
The 22-year-old and her baby girl are besties

Stormi has also used her time in quarantine to pick up a new skill. In March, Kylie shared a video of her daughter executing a swim in the pool. Travis Scott’s daughter also proved that she is the master of patience after taking the fruit snack challenge.

In February, Kylie opened up about her “crazy birth experience,” with her little girl. “I actually got induced,” she told fans via her social media stories. “I thought I was gonna have her on the second 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later.” Kylie added: “It was crazy.”

